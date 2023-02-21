It’s time for the Broncos to make a bigger commitment to Jerry Jeudy

The Broncos only have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Thanks to the trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, Denver’s class of rookies will be smaller than in most years. And it’ll have less sizzle, as the team doesn’t have a pick before No. 68 overall.

Thus, there’s a notion out there that the Broncos might be looking to part ways with veteran players in an effort to stockpile picks. There’s a belief that some of the teams stars or promising talent can be parlayed into more draft choices.

On Tuesday, that was the topic of conversation on “Stokley and Zach.” More specifically, it was about whether or not Denver should consider trading Jerry Jeudy.

“They just got a first-round pick for Bradley Chubb,” Brandon Stokley said when Zach Bye posed the question. “We didn’t think that was going to happen. But I don’t see them getting that for Jerry Jeudy.”

Short of that type of offer, sending the wide receiver packing would be a mistake. They’d be hard pressed to find a viable replacement, even with a day-two pick.

That might seem hyperbolic, given that Jeudy has been up and down during his first three seasons. But coming off of a career season, now would be the wrong time for the Broncos to cut ties.

In 2022, Jeudy had 67 catches, 972 yards and six touchdowns. All were career highs. He led the Broncos in all three categories.

The Broncos had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Stripping them of their most-talented player is a bad idea.

That might seem like a crazy notion. But the numbers back it up.

Javonte Williams is a promising player, but the running back will be coming off of a serious knee injury as he enters his third season. Tim Patrick is arguably the Broncos best wideout, but he’s also coming off of a knee injury that forced him to miss all of 2022.

Courtland Sutton isn’t the same player he was before he tore his ACL in 2020. He’s scored four touchdowns in the 32 games he’s played since the injury.

Greg Dulcich is a promising tight end, but he’s nowhere near as accomplished as Jeudy. Same for Albert Okwuegbunam and the rest of the rotating cast at that position.

Maybe an argument can be made for Russell Wilson. The Broncos certainly need him to be their best offensive player. But after the season the quarterback had in ’22, he’s not at the top of anyone’s list for anything.

Perhaps it’s by default, but Jeudy is the Broncos best offensive player. Not only that, but he also has the most upside.

Thus, trading him makes zero sense. The wide receiver is the team’s best weapon and he has the brightest future. He needs to be a part of Denver’s plans moving forward.

Instead of considering a trade this offseason, the Broncos should go the opposite direction. They need to invest more in Jeudy.

George Paton should exercise the former first-round pick’s fifth-year option. Denver’s general manager should ensure that the franchise gets at least two more seasons out of the wideout.

It’s time to lean into Jerry Jeudy. It’s time to make him the No. 1 option in the passing game. It’s time to show him that the team believes in him.

Trading Jeudy would be silly. Committing to him makes way more sense.

