History shows that Russell Wilson can have a bounce back season in 2023

Feb 14, 2023, 2:39 PM
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
BY
Editor of Denver Sports

In order for the Broncos to be better in 2023, to flip the script on a 5-12 season, they’ll need Russell Wilson to be better. A lot better.

There are plenty of people who don’t think that will happen. They don’t believe the quarterback’s struggles were due to the change of scenery after a blockbuster trade brought Wilson from Seattle to Denver. They don’t think it’s because Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired just 15 games into his tenure as the Broncos head coach, was in over his head. They don’t think it’s because injuries forced the quarterback to try to shine while surrounded by backups, practice-squad call-ups and street free agents.

They think it’s because Russ is cooked. And largely, that’s based on age.

Wilson turned 34 in November. That’s an age when professional athletes, especially quarterbacks, start to fall off. As they say, “Father Time is undefeated.”

That may be true, but there is no magical age when it happens. It’s different for everyone.

After all, Tom Brady played well in his mid-40s. Aaron Rodgers won an MVP when closer to 40 than 35. And those aren’t the only two.

There have been plenty of quarterbacks in NFL history who’ve played well after turning 30. In addition, there have been a number of them who’ve also enjoyed career years or a rejuvenation late in their careers, all after they started working with a new head coach.

Looking for hope that Wilson can do the same in 2023 with Sean Payton at the helm? This list provides it:

***

Chris Chandler

1996 (31 years old): 12 starts, 6-6 record, 57.5%, 2099 yards, 16 TD, 11 INT, 79.7 Rating

Joins Dan Reeves in 1997

1997 (32 years old): 14 starts, 7-7 record, 59.1%, 2692 yards, 20 TD, 7 INT, 95.1 Rating
1998 (33 years old): 13 starts, 13-1 record, 3154 yards, 25 TD, 12 INT, 100.9 Rating

***

Randall Cunningham

1995 (32 years old): 4 starts, 1-3 record, 57%, 605 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT, 61.5 Rating
1996 (33 years old): Out of football

Joins Dennis Green/Brian Billick in 1997

1997 (34 years old): 3 starts, 1-2 record, 50%, 501 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT, 83.5 Rating
1998 (35 years old): 14 starts, 13-1 record, 3704 yards, 34 TD, 10 INT, 106 Rating

***

Vinny Testaverde

1997 (34 years old): 13 starts, 4-8-1 record, 57.7%, 2971 yards, 18 TD, 15 INT, 75.9 Rating

Joins Bill Parcells in 1998

1998 (35 years old): 13 starts, 12-1 record, 61.5%, 3256 yards, 29 TD, 7 INT, 101.6 Rating

***

Rich Gannon

1998 (33 years old): 10 starts, 5-5 record, 58.2%, 2305 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT, 80.1 Rating

Joins Jon Gruden in 1999

1999 (34 years old): 16 starts, 8-8 record, 59%, 3840 yards, 24 TD, 14 INT, 86.5 Rating
2000 (35 years old): 16 starts, 12-4 record, 60%, 3430 yards, 28 TD, 11 INT, 92.4 Rating
2001 (36 years old): 16 starts, 10-6 record, 65.8%, 3828 yards, 27 TD, 9 INT, 95.5 Rating
2002 (37 years old): 16 starts, 11-5 record, 67.6%, 4689 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT, 97.3 Rating

***

Drew Bledsoe

2004 (32 years old): 16 starts, 9-7 record, 56.9%, 2932 yards, 20 TD, 16 INT, 76.6 Rating

Joins Bill Parcells/Sean Payton in 2005

2005 (33 years old): 16 starts, 9-7 record, 60.1%, 3639 yards, 23 TD, 17 INT, 83.7 Rating

***

Kurt Warner

2006 (35 years old): 5 starts, 1-4 record, 64.3%, 1377 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT, 89.3 Rating

Joins Ken Whisenhunt/Todd Haley in 2007

2007 (36 years old): 11 starts, 5-6 record, 62.3%, 3417 yards, 27 TD, 17 INT, 89.8 Rating
2008 (37 years old): 16 starts, 9-7 record, 67.1%, 4583 yards, 30 TD, 14 INT, 96.9 Rating

***

Brett Favre

2008 (39 years old): 16 starts, 9-7 record, 65.7%, 3472 yards, 22 TD, 22 INT, 81 Rating

Joins Brad Childress in 2009

2009 (40 years old): 16 starts, 12-4 record, 68.4%, 4202 yards, 33 TD, 7 INT, 107.2 Rating

***

Carson Palmer

2012 (33 years old): 15 starts, 4-11 record, 61.1%, 4018 yards, 22 TD, 14 INT, 85.3 Rating

Joins Bruce Arians in 2013

2013 (34 years old): 16 starts, 10-6 record, 62.9%, 4274 yards, 24 TD, 22 INT, 83.9 Rating
2014 (35 years old): 6 starts, 6-0 record, 62.9%, 1626 yards, 11 TD, 3 INT, 95.6 Rating
2015 (36 years old): 16 starts, 13-3 record, 63.7%, 4671 yards, 35 TD, 11 INT, 104.6 Rating

***

Philip Rivers

2016 (35 years old): 16 starts, 5-11 record, 60.4%, 4386 yards, 33 TD, 21 INT, 87.9 Rating

Joins Anthony Lynn/Ken Whisenhunt in 2017

2017 (36 years old): 16 starts, 9-7 record, 62.6%, 4515 yards, 28 TD, 10 INT, 96 Rating
2018 (37 years old): 16 starts, 12-4 record, 68.3%, 4308 yards, 32 TD, 12 INT, 105.5 Rating

***

Matthew Stafford

2020 (32 years old): 16 starts, 5-11 record, 64.2%, 4084 yards, 26 TD, 10 INT, 96.3 Rating

Joins Sean McVay in 2021

2021 (33 years old): 17 starts, 12-5 record, 67.2%, 41 TD, 17 INT, 102.9 Rating

***

That’s 10 examples, over a 25-year period, of players in their 30s have a big year-over-year improvement. There’s no reason why Russell Wilson can’t join the group.

***

