BRONCOS

Aaron Rodgers is coming to Denver… for a psychedelics convention

Feb 8, 2023, 12:07 PM
Aaron Rodgers...
Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Aaron Rodgers spent a lot of time in Boulder last offseason and many thought he was the future quarterback of the Denver Broncos, but no. Still, Rodgers is finally on his way to Denver, he’ll be one of 300 speakers in a Denver convention called Psychedelic Science taking place at the Colorado Convention Center.

The June event is founded and hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, one of the leading groups in the country in the industry of psychedelics. They expect 10,000 patrons as they open their event up to the general public for the first time, according to the Denver Post.

The 39-year-old quarterback has been very open about his use of psychedelic drugs. Rodgers, who may or may not be retiring said earlier this week on Pat McAfee that he plans to do a four-day “darkness retreat” this month to help him make the decision. That trip will include “‘sensory deprivation isolation’ that will simulate the drug DMT with the potential for hallucinations.”

Rodgers said last summer he experimented with using Ayahuasca plant, a psychedelic. He credits psychedelics, in part, for his back-to-back MVPs in the 2020 and 2021 season.

Coloradans voted last fall to decriminalize possession of psychedelic mushrooms. While you can’t buy mushrooms, you can grow the the plant which contains hallucination-inducing compounds psilocybin and psilocin, according to the new law. There’s also stipulation which helps Colorado researchers further experiment with mushrooms via state-regulated centers.

But just as it would’ve cost the Broncos a lot to get Rodgers, it’ll take a lot of dough for you to watch the future Hall of Fame quarterback speak. Passes to Psychedelic Science cost $755 for the general public.

If you can’t afford that and Rodgers does decide to play another year, this fall the Packers are slated for their first visit to Denver since 2015.

***

