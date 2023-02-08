Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
DROP THE MIKE

It’s unfair for Russell Wilson to be labeled a villain in Broncos Country

Feb 8, 2023, 6:41 AM
Russell Wilson...
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
BY
Mike Evans – "Schlereth & Evans"

I loved almost everything about Sean Payton’s opening press conference. It reenforced my belief all along that he was the best candidate for this job. I got a feeling I haven’t felt since Gary Kubiak walked out the door. The Broncos finally have themselves a coach.

Even better, I picked up on a real Mike Shanahan kind of vibe from Payton, which is even better since nobody around here has done it better than The Mastermind. I guess while I’m blowing kisses I should also mention I got a real Bill Parcells flashback to the days I covered the Tuna in New England, which makes a lot of sense considering Payton considers Parcells a mentor.

So it was all good. Almost.

Payton received a hero’s welcome. When you have a hero in your story, you need a villain. That villain was Russell Wilson.

Whether it was Payton saying, “Be careful of what you wish for,” or suggesting there would be no special privileges for players or personal coaches, everyone rejoiced at the idea that there is a new Sheriff in town. That dastardly Russell Wilson would no longer get away with his shenanigans.

That’s unfair.

Wilson was bad last year. He was a bad player and his forays into social media were cringeworthy. But he’s not a bad person. He works hard and he means well. I don’t believe he’s selfish. It’s just obvious he doesn’t always “get it.”

Yes, he was given special treatment that started back in Seattle. Blame part of that on Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. Just because a player asks for, or even demands, certain things, it doesn’t mean you have to grant them. So the Seahawks were guilty of enabling Russ to the point where he started believing he deserved special privileges.

Then came the trade to the Broncos. Again, a precedent had been set in Seattle, and the Broncos, in their desperation to land a franchise QB, willingly gave Russ the keys to the castle. “Here you go, Russ. What can we do for you, Russ? Everything good, Russ?”

I can’t totally blame Russ. Who amongst us would turn down all those perks if they were so willingly given to us? Especially if the expectation was he’d come in and play lights out?

We know what happened. It was a disaster. The good news is both sides realized the situation had to change. During the final weeks of the season, Russ’ people weren’t as visible. 9News’ Mike Klis told Mark Schlereth and I that that was suggested to Wilson. He didn’t fight it. He didn’t throw a tantrum. He didn’t go full Kyrie Irving and demand a trade. He knew his play had stunk and that whatever special perks he had felt he earned, he had squandered them away.

He followed that up by praising Sean Payton at the end of the season. He reached out to Payton during the interview process. The NFL world is an insulated enough fraternity that I’m confident Wilson knew what kind of coach Payton is, and what he would and would not allow. That tells you that Wilson is fine with Payton’s coaching style and not only would he not fight Payton’s rules, he’d honestly welcome the chance to be coached hard.

Sean Payton may indeed turn out to be the hero Broncos Country has been pining for. Just remember, Russell Wilson isn’t the villain standing in his way.

***

Drop the Mike

Sean Payton...
Mike Evans

Sean Payton is a home run hire to be the Broncos next head coach

It's time to debunk the criticisms of the Broncos new head coach, as Denver hit it out of the park by getting the best candidate available
9 days ago
Nikola Jokic...
Mike Evans

It’s time for Nuggets fans to dream big; it’s NBA Finals or bust in Denver

Given the state of the Western Conference, as well as the way the Nuggets are built and the health of the team, it's time for new heights
29 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon...
Mike Evans

Despite the standings, it’s still too early to be worried about the Avs

If the playoffs started today, the defending Stanley Cup champions wouldn't make the dance, but there's no reason to panic just yet
1 month ago
Russell Wilson...
Mike Evans

It’s time for Russell Wilson to make some concessions with the Broncos

If the quarterback wants to make amends for a dismal season, there are four things that he needs to change ASAP to make things right
2 months ago
Deion Sanders...
Mike Evans

The Buffaloes are about to find out just how the sausage is really made

Having a big-time college football program brings a lot of positives to a university, but it also means being willing to accept what it takes
2 months ago
Russell Wilson...
Mike Evans

Broncos Country can still hold out hope for Russell Wilson

There are reasons why Denver's offense has derailed and their quarterback's play has gotten so bad, and it's not all about No. 3's decline
2 months ago
It’s unfair for Russell Wilson to be labeled a villain in Broncos Country